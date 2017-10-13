FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Senate head to urge Korean officials to seek compromise - RIA
October 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 8 days ago

Russia Senate head to urge Korean officials to seek compromise - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The speaker of the upper house of Russia‘a parliament said she will discuss the issue of North Korea’s missile and nuclear programme with parliamentary delegations from both Seoul and Pyongyang, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

The speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said she will propose that the delegations of North Korea and South Korea meet to seek a compromise, RIA reported. Russia is hosting an international congress of parliamentarians this weekend.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

