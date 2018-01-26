Russia says no obligation to comply with U.S. sanction on North Korea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has no obligation to carry out sanctions set by the United States, including those on North Korea, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as saying on Friday.

“We will carry out only sanctions which are adopted by the UN Security Council. We don’t recognise one-sided American sanctions, we have no international obligations to comply with them,” RIA quoted Morgulov as saying.

Morgulov also said Russia would not expel North Korean citizens who are subject to U.S. sanctions, and the U.S. special representative for North Korea had been invited to visit Moscow, RIA reported.