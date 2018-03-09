FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 5:20 AM / in a day

South Korea expects Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting to lead to North Korean denuclearisation - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could lead to the North giving up its nuclear weapons programme, Moon’s spokesman said on Friday.

Kim Jong Un told South Korean National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong there would be major results from a meeting with Trump, Moon’s spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters at a briefing. Chung met Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang earlier this week.

Trump quickly agreed to a summit with Kim Jong Un after Chung gave him a personal invitation in Washington, Kim Eui-kyeom said.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Paul Tait

