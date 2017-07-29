South Korea says it will prepare independent measures against North Korea nuclear threat - minister

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's defence minister Song Young-moo said on Saturday Seoul would prepare independent measures to curb North Korea's nuclear threat after the North test-launched another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

"Along with joint efforts to deter proliferation (of North Korea's nuclear threat) we will prepare independent measure to curb it as soon as possible," Song told a press conference in Seoul, just minutes after Pyongyang said its second missile test was meant as a "stern warning" for the United States.

Experts said the North's ICBM launched on Friday was capable of striking Los Angeles and other U.S. cities and the United States and South Korea responded to the missile test by staging a joint missile exercise.