South Korea's Moon condemns missile launch, says provocation had been anticipated

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday he strongly condemns North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, noting it had been anticipated and that the government had been preparing for it in advance.

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-In delivers a statement during the 19th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Summit on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related summits at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Moon added that there is no choice but for the international community to continue applying pressure and sanctions against North Korea. The president made the comments at a national security meeting held shortly after North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan.