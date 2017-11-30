North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove - South Korea president

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang’s arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-In addresses the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three (APT) Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Moon made the remarks during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it was unclear whether the North actually had the technology to miniaturise a nuclear warhead and that it still needed to prove other things, such as its re-entry technology.

Earlier, the United States warned North Korea’s leadership it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.