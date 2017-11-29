South Korea's Moon says North Korea missile capability seems improved

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday North Korea’s missile technology seems to have improved, following the launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-In addresses the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three (APT) Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Moon made the remark to U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call, his office said, during which both heads of state said they would talk further on measures to respond to North Korea’s latest provocation.