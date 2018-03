SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has no plans to ease sanctions against North Korea in order to hold a summit with the isolated state, he said on Wednesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony celebrating the 99th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, at Seodaemun Prison History Hall in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Moon was set to hold a lunch meeting with parliament party heads at the presidential Blue House.