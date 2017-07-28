FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon orders talks with U.S. to deploy more THAAD units after North Korea ICBM test
July 28, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 9 days ago

South Korea's Moon orders talks with U.S. to deploy more THAAD units after North Korea ICBM test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered discussions to be held with the United States on deploying additional THAAD anti-missile defence units following North Korea's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, his office said on Saturday.

Moon also wanted the United Nations Security Council to discuss new and stronger sanctions against the North, the presidential Blue House said following a National Security Council meeting.

Two units of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system have been deployed by the U.S. military in a southern South Korean region, with four more planned but delayed over concerns about their environmental impact.

Reporting by Jack Kim; editing by John Stonestreet

