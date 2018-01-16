FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump, China's Xi discussed North Korea in Monday phone call - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope during a phone call on Monday that the resumption of dialogue between North Korea and South Korea might prompt change in Pyongyang’s “destructive behaviour,” the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump also “committed to sustain the United States-led global campaign of maximum pressure to compel North Korea to commit to denuclearisation,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

