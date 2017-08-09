Trump says U.S. nuclear arsenal stronger than ever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday followed up his warning to North Korea against threatening the United States with a statement on the strength of the American nuclear arsenal, and an expression of hope that it would not need to be used.

"My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before," he wrote on Twitter. "Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!"