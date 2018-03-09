FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World News
March 8, 2018 / 11:46 PM / 2 days ago

North Korea's Kim will offer to meet with Trump -Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korea’s national security adviser will announce at the White House at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday (0000 GMT) an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Fox News reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

The South Korean national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will also announce a commitment by Kim to stop North Korea’s nuclear and missile testing, Fox News said.

Chung will also say U.S.-South Korea military exercises will go ahead in April as planned, according to Fox News.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.