Trump, Macron agree to work together on North Korea-White House
August 12, 2017 / 5:30 PM / in 2 months

Trump, Macron agree to work together on North Korea-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Saturday and agreed to work together on a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

“They discussed the need to confront the increasingly dangerous situation associated with North Korea’s destabilising and escalatory behaviour,” the White House said in a statement.

In recent days, Trump and the North Korean regime have engaged in heated rhetoric about the Asian nation’s nuclear weapons program.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

