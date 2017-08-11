Trump says hopes North Korea understands gravity of situation

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about North Korea before meeting with participants in a workforce and apprenticeship discussion at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he hoped North Korea “fully” understood the gravity of his words warning Pyongyang against taking any military action against the United States or its allies.

“I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean,” Trump told reporters at his golf resort in New Jersey. “Those words are very easy to understand.”