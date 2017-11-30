FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, South Korea's Moon discuss next steps on North Korea - White House
November 30, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Trump, South Korea's Moon discuss next steps on North Korea - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Thursday for the second time since North Korea launched its latest missile to discuss their response, the White House said.

“The presidents reiterated their strong commitment to enhancing the alliance’s deterrence and defense capabilities,” it said in a statement. “Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to compelling North Korea to return to the path of denuclearization at any cost.” 

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
