2 days ago
Trump, China's Xi committed to denuclearisation of Korean peninsula - White House
#World News
August 12, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 2 days ago

Trump, China's Xi committed to denuclearisation of Korean peninsula - White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated their mutual commitment to denuclearize the Korean peninsula during a phone conversation on Friday, the White House said in a statement.

Trump and Xi also agreed that the recent adoption of a United Nations Security Council resolution on North Korea was an important step towards achieving peace and stability on the peninsula, it added.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed North Korea must stop its provocative and escalatory behaviour," the statement said.

The White House said the "relationship between the two presidents is an extremely close one, and will hopefully lead to a peaceful resolution of the North Korea problem."

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

