Trump, Xi commit to dialogue, denuclearisation - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the prospect of dialogue with North Korea in a telephone call, the White House said on Friday, after Trump accepted an invitation to meet with the North’s leader.

FILE PHOTO - China's President Xi Jinping, first lady Peng Liyuan, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“The two leaders welcomed the prospect of dialogue between the United States and North Korea, and committed to maintain pressure and sanctions until North Korea takes tangible steps towards complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation,” the White House said in a statement.