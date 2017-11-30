FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Chinese envoy to North Korea appeared to have 'no impact' - Twitter
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump says Chinese envoy to North Korea appeared to have 'no impact' - Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China’s envoy to North Korea appears to have had little impact in addressing tensions with North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced missile earlier this week.

“The Chinese envoy, who just returned from North Korea, seems to have had no impact on Little Rocket Man,” Trump said in a post on Twitter, referring to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. A Chinese envoy reportedly visited North Korea earlier this month.

Reporting by Makini Brice

