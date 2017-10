U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated his rhetoric on North Korea, saying his “fire and fury” comment might not be “tough enough.”

“Maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to meet with top national security advisers. “If anything, that statement may not be tough enough.”