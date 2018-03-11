Trump says North Korea talks may lead to 'greatest deal for the world'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his planned-for talks with North Korea could end in failure or result in “the greatest deal for the world” that would de-escalate nuclear tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question about North Korea as he departs the White House, Washington, DC, U.S., for a day trip to suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a Make America Great Again rally supporting Republican candidate Rick Saccone, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

“I may leave fast or we may sit down and make the greatest deal for the world,” Trump said at a political rally on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Trump said he hoped to achieve direct, personal talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and that the two leaders might be able to ease nuclear tensions.