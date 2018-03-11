FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World News
March 11, 2018 / 1:00 AM / 2 days ago

Trump says North Korea talks may lead to 'greatest deal for the world'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his planned-for talks with North Korea could end in failure or result in “the greatest deal for the world” that would de-escalate nuclear tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question about North Korea as he departs the White House, Washington, DC, U.S., for a day trip to suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a Make America Great Again rally supporting Republican candidate Rick Saccone, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

“I may leave fast or we may sit down and make the greatest deal for the world,” Trump said at a political rally on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Trump said he hoped to achieve direct, personal talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and that the two leaders might be able to ease nuclear tensions.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.