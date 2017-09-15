Trump says options for dealing with North Korea are 'overwhelming'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to military personnel and families at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday following the latest missile launch by North Korea that he is “more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming.”

Speaking to a group that included military personnel at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, Trump said North Korea “has once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbours and for the entire world community.”