Trump says U.S. open to talks with North Korea - White House
January 10, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump says U.S. open to talks with North Korea - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Moon Jae-in, the leader of South Korea, that the United States is open to talks with North Korea “at the appropriate time, under the right circumstances,” the White House said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD), holds a bipartisan meeting with legislators on immigration reform at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Moon briefed Trump in a phone call on the talks held on Tuesday between North and South Korea, their first in more than two years. The White House said Moon thanked Trump for his “leadership in making the talks possible.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice

