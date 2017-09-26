FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says U.S. 'totally prepared' for military option in North Korea
September 26, 2017 / 7:26 PM / in 23 days

Trump says U.S. 'totally prepared' for military option in North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was prepared for a military option in handling the North Korea nuclear crisis but warned it would have dire consequences for the Communist country.

“We are totally prepared for the second option, not a preferred option,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “But if we take that option, it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea. That’s called the military option. If we have to take it, we will.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

