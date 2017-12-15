FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says U.S. wants Russia's help on North Korea
December 15, 2017 / 2:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Trump says U.S. wants Russia's help on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington hoped to receive more help from Russian President Vladimir Putin in efforts to convince North Korea to abandon its missile and nuclear weapons program.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to visit the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, U.S. December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“The primary point was to talk about North Korea, because we would love to have his help on North Korea. China’s helping, Russia’s not helping; we’d like to have Russia’s help,” Trump told reporters. Trump spoke with Putin by phone on Thursday.

