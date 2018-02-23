U.S. to move to 'phase 2' if North Korea sanctions don't work - Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would move to “phase two” if sanctions against North Korea did not work, although he did not specify what that would mean.

“I don’t think I‘m going to exactly play that card. But we’ll have to see. If the sanctions don’t work, we’ll have to go phase two,” Trump told reporters.

“Phase two may be a very rough thing, may be very, very unfortunate for the world. But hopefully the sanctions will work.”