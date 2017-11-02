North Korea dismisses report that sixth nuclear test killed many people

Seoul (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media on Thursday dismissed as “misinformation” a recent media report that the North’s sixth nuclear test killed many people.

People walk past a street monitor showing a news report about North Korea's nuclear test in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the issue, that North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed after Pyongyang’s sixth atomic test in September, possibly killing more than 200 people.

The North’s official KCNA said it was a “false report” intended to slander the country and its advances in nuclear development.