Senior North Korean diplomat meets U.N. political affairs chief
Exclusive
December 6, 2017 / 9:30 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Senior North Korean diplomat meets U.N. political affairs chief

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s vice foreign minister met visiting U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman on Wednesday in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, the North’s state media said.

The North Korean official, Pak Myong Guk, and Feltman discussed bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest, the KCNA news agency reported.

Feltman, a former senior U.S. State Department official, is the highest-level U.N. official to visit North Korea since 2012.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
