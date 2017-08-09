FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's U.N. envoy says hopes U.S. 'keeps calm' in crisis with North Korea
#World News
August 9, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 4 days ago

Russia's U.N. envoy says hopes U.S. 'keeps calm' in crisis with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia hopes the United States would refrain from any moves that would provoke North Korea into dangerous actions, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday, calling for political dialogue to ease tensions.

"A military solution is not an option anyway," Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

"Our strong wish is that the United States keeps calm and refrains from any moves that would provoke another party to actions that might be dangerous."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

