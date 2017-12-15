FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Tillerson: No preconditions for North Korea talks
December 15, 2017 / 6:20 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S.'s Tillerson: No preconditions for North Korea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday said the United States would not accept any preconditions for diplomatic talks with North Korea, saying the Trump administration and the international community would continue to pressure Pyongyang

“We are not going to accept preconditions,” Tillerson told reporters after earlier remarks at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

