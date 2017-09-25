U.N. chief, on North Korea, says fiery talk can spark fatal misunderstandings

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that a rise in rhetoric between North Korea and the United States increases the risk of miscalculations, his spokesman said.

“Fiery talk can lead to fatal misunderstandings,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters after the North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said U.S. President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea.

“The only solution for this is a political solution,” he said.