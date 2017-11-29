FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump urges China's Xi to convince North Korea to end provocations - White House
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 2:39 PM / a day ago

Trump urges China's Xi to convince North Korea to end provocations - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert Beijing’s pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the White House said.

“Trump emphasized the need for China to use all available levers to convince North Korea to end its provocations and return to the path of denuclearization,” the White House said in its statement after the two leaders spoke earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.