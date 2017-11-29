Trump urges China's Xi to convince North Korea to end provocations - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert Beijing’s pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the White House said.

“Trump emphasized the need for China to use all available levers to convince North Korea to end its provocations and return to the path of denuclearization,” the White House said in its statement after the two leaders spoke earlier on Wednesday.