a month ago
U.S., South Korea stage show of force after North Korea ICBM test
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 10:52 PM / a month ago

U.S., South Korea stage show of force after North Korea ICBM test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and South Korean troops fired missiles into the waters off South Korea, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, in a show of force after North Korea's ICBM test.

"The deep strike precision capability enables the (South Korean)-U.S. alliance to engage the full array of time critical targets under all weather conditions," the U.S. Army said in a statement, adding that the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II were utilized.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

