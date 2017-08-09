FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
U.S. congresswoman confident Guam protected from North Korea threat
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 9, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 5 days ago

U.S. congresswoman confident Guam protected from North Korea threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUAM (Reuters) - The Congresswoman for the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam on Wednesday said she was confident U.S. forces could protect it from the "deeply troubling" North Korean nuclear threat.

Madeleine Z. Bordallo called on President Donald Trump to show "steady leadership" and work with the international community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme.

"Guam remains safe, and I am confident in the ability of U.S. defences to protect our island and allies in the region," Bordallo said in a statement.

Reporting by Maureen N. Maratita; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.