Mattis says has confidence in diplomatic efforts on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday that he still had confidence in diplomatic efforts on North Korea and the United States would be “unrelenting” in working through the United Nations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis waits for the arrival of Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli prior to a meeting on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 8, 2017. Reuters/Virginia Mayo/Pool

“I am not willing to say that diplomacy has not worked. We will continue to work diplomatically, we will continue to work through the United Nations, the United Nations Security Council and we will be unrelenting in that,” Mattis said before the start of a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Seraj at the Pentagon.

“At the same time, our diplomats will speak from a position of strength because we do have military options,” he added.