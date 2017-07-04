Pentagon says it is ready to defend against growing North Korea threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was prepared to defend the United States and its allies against the growing threat from North Korea as it condemned Pyongyang's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White. "Our commitment to the defence of our allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad."