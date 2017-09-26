FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury sanctions 26 individuals, nine banks over North Korea
#World News
September 26, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 23 days ago

U.S. Treasury sanctions 26 individuals, nine banks over North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has sanctioned 26 individuals as part of its non-proliferation designations for North Korea as well as nine banks, including some with ties to China, according to the U.S. Treasury Department Office Of Foreign Assets Control Sanctions.

In a list on the office’s website posted on Tuesday, the U.S. sanctions target individuals in North Korea as well as some North Korean nationals in China, Russia, Libya and Dubai.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

