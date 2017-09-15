China, Russia must take direct action against North Korea - Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a news conference at Lancaster house in London, Britain, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday urged China and Russia to take direct action against North Korea in response to its latest missile launch.

“China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own,” Tillerson said in a statement.

He said China supplies North Korea with most of its oil and “Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labour.”