Tillerson says North Korea designation aimed at third parties
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 2 days ago

Tillerson says North Korea designation aimed at third parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday that the move to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism will help dissuade third parties from supporting Pyongyang.

“The practical effect of it is ... it may though disrupt, and dissuade some third parties from undertaking certain activities with North Korea, as it does impose prohibition on a number of other activities that may not be covered by existing sanctions,” Tillerson told a White House briefing.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh

