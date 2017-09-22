FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says North Korea's Kim 'will be tested like never before'
#World News
September 22, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a month ago

Trump says North Korea's Kim 'will be tested like never before'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “will be tested like never before,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday as the two leaders continued to trade insults and Pyongyang threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before,” Trump tweeted, one day after announcing additional sanctions on Pyongyang.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

