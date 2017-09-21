Trump says signs new order to widen sanctions against North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his meeting with South Korean president Moon Jae-in during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had signed an executive order that would allow the United States to ramp up sanctions on North Korean firms in an effort to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear missile programme.

“Our new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea’s efforts to develop the deadliest weapons known to humankind,” he told reporters ahead of a luncheon meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

He said North Korea’s textiles, fishing, information technology, and manufacturing industries were among those the United States could target.