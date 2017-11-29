FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a day ago

China's Xi tells Trump maintaining peace in Korean peninsula is China's unswerving goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that it is Beijing’s unswerving goal to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia and denuclearise the Korean peninsula, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Xi made the comments in a phone conversation with Trump, who urged the Chinese leader to exert pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Angus MacSwan

