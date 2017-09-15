FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany condemns latest North Korea missile test in strongest terms
September 15, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in a month

Germany condemns latest North Korea missile test in strongest terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Friday it condemned North Korea’s latest missile test in the strongest terms.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean earlier on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, deepening tension after Pyongyang’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

“The government condemns the latest missile test from North Korea in the strongest terms,” a government spokesman told a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

