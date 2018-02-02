FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 4:39 PM / a day ago

Trump, Abe discuss expanded missile defence system for Japan -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday discussed an expanded missile defence system and other efforts to boost Japan’s defences, the White House said in a statement amid ongoing tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.

In a telephone call, Trump and Abe also “agreed on the need to intensify the international maximum pressure campaign to denuclearize North Korea,” the White House said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

