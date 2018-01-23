FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

U.N. calls for sustained peace, denuclearisation on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior United Nations disarmament official on Tuesday welcomed an easing of tensions between North and South Korea, but called for further steps towards removing nuclear weapons from the divided peninsula.

Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament (CD): “Such engagement must still be translated into the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula”.

There was no immediate reaction from North Korea’s delegation at the Geneva forum, which has begun its 2018 session.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Gareth Jones

