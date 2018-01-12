White House praises China reduction in North Korea trade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House praised China’s moves to reduce its trade with North Korea on Friday, saying it will help the U.S.-led effort to apply maximum pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme.

FILE PHOTO - Trucks cross Friendship Bridge from China's Dandong, Liaoning province, to North Korea's Sinuiju September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

“The Donald J. Trump Administration is pleased that China is sharply reducing its trade with North Korea,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. “This action supports the United States-led global effort to apply maximum pressure until the North Korean regime ends its illicit programs, changes its behaviour, and moves towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”