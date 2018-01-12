FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House praises China reduction in North Korea trade
#World News
January 12, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

White House praises China reduction in North Korea trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House praised China’s moves to reduce its trade with North Korea on Friday, saying it will help the U.S.-led effort to apply maximum pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme.

FILE PHOTO - Trucks cross Friendship Bridge from China's Dandong, Liaoning province, to North Korea's Sinuiju September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

“The Donald J. Trump Administration is pleased that China is sharply reducing its trade with North Korea,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. “This action supports the United States-led global effort to apply maximum pressure until the North Korean regime ends its illicit programs, changes its behaviour, and moves towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
