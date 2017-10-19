Russia's Putin calls to resolve North Korea crisis via dialogue

SOCHI (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow condemned North Korea’s nuclear tests but insisted the crisis around the Korean peninsula should be resolved through dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

“We condemn the nuclear tests carried out by North Korea,” Putin told scholars and reporters from the Valdai discussion group. “But it is absolutely necessary to resolve this problem through dialogue and not drive North Korea into a corner, threatening it with the use of force, and not to fall into outright insolence.”