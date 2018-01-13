FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian, Chinese diplomats say need to team up to ease Korean tensions
January 13, 2018 / 2:40 PM / a day ago

Russian, Chinese diplomats say need to team up to ease Korean tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian and Chinese diplomats held talks on security issues on the Korean peninsula and highlighted the need to further coordinate efforts to reduce tension in the region, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou held talks in Moscow and agreed that tension in North-East Asia should be eased “on the basis of mutually promoted peaceful initiatives,” the ministry said on its website.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

