North Korea soldier who defected regains consciousness, needs further care
November 22, 2017 / 2:27 AM / in a day

North Korea soldier who defected regains consciousness, needs further care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SUWON, South Korea (Reuters) - A North Korean soldier who defected to South Korea in a dash across the border last week has recovered consciousness and is breathing on his own following two operations to extract bullets from his body, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The soldier, who requires further intensive care, is cooperating with treatment but is hesitant to speak and shows signs of depression, Ajou University Hospital said in a statement.

Reporting by Haejin Choi, Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

