2 months ago
South Korea says engagement with North possible only with strength
#World News
June 23, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 months ago

South Korea says engagement with North possible only with strength

South Korean President Moon Jae-in watches a test-firing of an indigenously developed ballistic missile at the state-run Agency for Defense Development in Taean, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on June 23, 2017. The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday engagement with North Korea would only be possible when the South has the security ability to overwhelm the North, the presidential office said in a media briefing.

Moon made the comments during a visit to the state-run Agency for Defence Development, where he watched a test-firing of an indigenously developed ballistic missile, hours after U.S. officials said North Korea has carried out a test of a rocket engine that they believe could be for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

