South Korea, U.S. agree to apply pressure, sanctions on North - Blue House

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed to cooperate and apply maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea in a telephone call on Monday, the South’s presidential office said.

During the hour-long phone call, the two presidents said they would continue cooperating to rein in North Korea, particularly ahead of a regular joint drill set for late in August, Blue House spokesman Park Su-hyun told a media briefing.

Moon was also cited as saying there was a need to show North Korea the door to dialogue is still open, should Pyongyang give up its nuclear programme.